Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $1.12 Million Position in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 91,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ouster by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ouster by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 35,521 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ouster by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ouster during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Ouster by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 602,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after buying an additional 320,742 shares during the period. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OUST shares. UBS Group set a $16.00 price target on Ouster in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ouster in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Ouster from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ouster presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

Shares of NYSE:OUST opened at $8.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $447.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.28. Ouster, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $16.88.

In related news, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $65,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 220,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,364.88. This trade represents a 2.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,099 shares of company stock worth $90,460 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

