Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth $215,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $29.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $660.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.42. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $25.53 and a 52-week high of $49.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.54.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

