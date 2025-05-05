Research Analysts Offer Predictions for SIMO Q2 Earnings

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Silicon Motion Technology in a report released on Wednesday, April 30th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor producer will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Silicon Motion Technology’s current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

SIMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.88.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of SIMO opened at $53.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.31 and its 200 day moving average is $52.52. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $85.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $166.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.69 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Silicon Motion Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,364,291 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $68,979,000 after purchasing an additional 228,553 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,324,930 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $71,612,000 after buying an additional 221,017 shares during the period. Pertento Partners LLP increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 1,166,914 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $63,072,000 after buying an additional 277,462 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,038,779 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $56,146,000 after acquiring an additional 192,646 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 797,192 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $43,088,000 after acquiring an additional 228,333 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor producer to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

