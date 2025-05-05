Research Analysts Set Expectations for Cameco Q1 Earnings

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) – Analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cameco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. Stifel Canada has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CCO. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Cameco from C$90.00 to C$77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$85.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Cameco from C$87.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Desjardins raised Cameco to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$82.75.

Shares of TSE CCO opened at C$64.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$69.69. The firm has a market cap of C$28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 245.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of C$48.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$88.18.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

