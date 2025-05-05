Roth Capital Comments on Stryker’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:SYK)

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stryker in a report released on Thursday, May 1st. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of $3.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.13. The consensus estimate for Stryker’s current full-year earnings is $13.47 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.45 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.65 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SYK. Argus set a $450.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price target on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.53.

SYK stock opened at $378.60 on Monday. Stryker has a 52 week low of $314.93 and a 52 week high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.92. The company has a market capitalization of $144.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.41%.

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. This represents a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saturna Capital Corp boosted its position in Stryker by 0.3% during the first quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 314,441 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $117,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 5.0% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 26.8% in the first quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 1,889.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 15,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after buying an additional 15,190 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2,166.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 60,739 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,610,000 after buying an additional 58,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

