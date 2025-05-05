Rotork (LON:ROR) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.18) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rotork to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.91) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Rotork Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ROR opened at GBX 306 ($4.06) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.21. Rotork has a fifty-two week low of GBX 266.80 ($3.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 363 ($4.82). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 307.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 317.89. The firm has a market cap of £2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 15.90 ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rotork had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 19.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rotork will post 16.4574899 earnings per share for the current year.

Rotork is a market-leading global provider of mission-critical intelligent flow control solutions for oil & gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process and industrial applications. We help customers around the world to improve efficiency, reduce emissions, minimise their environmental impact and assure safety.

