Rotork (LON:ROR) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.18) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rotork to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.91) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.
Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 15.90 ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rotork had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 19.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rotork will post 16.4574899 earnings per share for the current year.
About Rotork
Rotork is a market-leading global provider of mission-critical intelligent flow control solutions for oil & gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process and industrial applications. We help customers around the world to improve efficiency, reduce emissions, minimise their environmental impact and assure safety.
