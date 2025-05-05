Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
NASDAQ RBCN opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81. Rubicon Technology has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $2.49.
