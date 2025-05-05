RXO (RXO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect RXO to post earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter.
RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. RXO had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. On average, analysts expect RXO to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
RXO Stock Up 4.5 %
RXO stock opened at $14.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.74. RXO has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $32.82.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RXO
About RXO
RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RXO
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Western Digital: Is the Storage Sector Set for a Rebound?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Wingstop Stock Jumps on Q1 Beat, Expansion Outlook
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Why Energy Stocks Like Exxon and Hess Are Back in Focus
Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.