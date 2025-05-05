RXO (RXO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect RXO to post earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter.

Get RXO alerts:

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. RXO had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. On average, analysts expect RXO to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RXO Stock Up 4.5 %

RXO stock opened at $14.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.74. RXO has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $32.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of RXO from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on RXO from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on RXO from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RXO

About RXO

(Get Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.