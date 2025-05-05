Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 47,647 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ryanair by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 75,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 47,673 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 539.8% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 988,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,088,000 after buying an additional 833,988 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 154.4% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 43,098 shares during the last quarter. Haven Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth $19,029,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at $18,445,000. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.
Ryanair Stock Performance
NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $49.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $36.96 and a 52-week high of $56.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Ryanair had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 12.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.
About Ryanair
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ryanair
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Western Digital: Is the Storage Sector Set for a Rebound?
- What is a support level?
- Wingstop Stock Jumps on Q1 Beat, Expansion Outlook
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Why Energy Stocks Like Exxon and Hess Are Back in Focus
Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.