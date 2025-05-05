Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 47,647 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ryanair by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 75,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 47,673 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 539.8% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 988,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,088,000 after buying an additional 833,988 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 154.4% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 43,098 shares during the last quarter. Haven Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth $19,029,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at $18,445,000. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Ryanair Stock Performance

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $49.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $36.96 and a 52-week high of $56.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Ryanair had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 12.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ryanair

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

