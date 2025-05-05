Sealed Air (SEE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share and revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Sealed Air has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.300 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $2.90 to $3.30 EPS.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 74.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sealed Air to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SEE opened at $28.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average of $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.35. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $41.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

In other Sealed Air news, Director Henry R. Keizer purchased 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,000. The trade was a 3.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sealed Air stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

