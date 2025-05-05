Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Get Gamma Communications alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Gamma Communications from GBX 1,900 ($25.21) to GBX 2,000 ($26.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Gamma Communications

Gamma Communications Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of LON GAMA opened at GBX 1,364 ($18.10) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,264.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,416.66. Gamma Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 1,132 ($15.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,917.60 ($25.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 85.10 ($1.13) EPS for the quarter. Gamma Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gamma Communications will post 89.6398892 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gamma Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a GBX 13 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $6.50. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.70%.

Gamma Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gamma Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamma Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.