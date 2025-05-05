Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR) Holdings Lifted by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sphere Entertainment were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,794,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,689,000 after acquiring an additional 29,402 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $2,656,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,432,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SPHR opened at $28.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.41. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $50.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In related news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 55,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $1,872,013.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 25.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPHR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $36.00 price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Macquarie dropped their price target on Sphere Entertainment from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sphere Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

