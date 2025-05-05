Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Steelcase in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Steelcase to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

Steelcase Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $10.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. Steelcase Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.77.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $60,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 139,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,308.56. The trade was a 4.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

Featured Stories

