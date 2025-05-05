Stifel Canada Has Pessimistic View of Air Canada Q1 Earnings

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Air Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Canada analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.39). The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AC. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Air Canada from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$34.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.38.

TSE:AC opened at C$14.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of C$5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$12.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.03.

In related news, Director Vagn Sorensen acquired 11,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$17.40 per share, with a total value of C$199,057.14. Also, Senior Officer Craig Landry bought 13,644 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$228,546.55. Insiders have acquired a total of 32,993 shares of company stock valued at $538,251 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

