Stifel Canada Weighs in on Capstone Copper Q2 Earnings

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capstone Copper in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. Stifel Canada has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Capstone Copper’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

CS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Desjardins raised Capstone Copper to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Capstone Copper to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.17.

Shares of Capstone Copper stock opened at C$6.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.94. Capstone Copper has a 52-week low of C$4.98 and a 52-week high of C$11.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14.

Capstone Copper Corp is a company that mines, explores, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. Specifically, the group has operating mines in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and development projects in Chile and Canada. Capstone’s main focus is copper, but the company also produces zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, and gold.

