Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $92.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FND has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $80.00 target price on Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.65.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of FND stock opened at $74.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.78. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $126.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.0% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 20.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 158,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,673,000 after purchasing an additional 26,362 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 6.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 538,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,872,000 after buying an additional 30,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,617,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,865,000 after buying an additional 223,332 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

