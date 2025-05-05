Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target to $75.00

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $93.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PCOR has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.24.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE PCOR opened at $64.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Procore Technologies has a 12-month low of $49.46 and a 12-month high of $88.92.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $310.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Procore Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

In other news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $88,829.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 206,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,406,374.08. This trade represents a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $579,933.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,396. This trade represents a 8.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,962 shares of company stock valued at $5,041,588 in the last ninety days. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

