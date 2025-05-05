StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark raised shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $42.25 on Friday. JOYY has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $55.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 1.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in JOYY by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in JOYY by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in JOYY in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JOYY by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

