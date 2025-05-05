Strategent Financial LLC Takes $441,000 Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Strategent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,762 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000. Apple comprises about 0.4% of Strategent Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Get Apple alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the third quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 241,004 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,614,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Visionary Horizons LLC increased its stake in Apple by 4.0% in the third quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $941,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,214. The trade was a 50.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. This trade represents a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,021 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,140 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $205.35 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.58.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.04 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Wedbush downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank cut shares of Apple to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $197.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Apple from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Apple

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.