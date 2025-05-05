Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 594.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 331,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 283,577 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,891,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 173,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 77,699 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 831.3% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 364,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after buying an additional 325,585 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 13,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $205,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,651,875.50. This trade represents a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Neil Gallagher sold 4,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $71,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,972.50. This represents a 5.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,683 shares of company stock valued at $336,087. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

SNDX stock opened at $13.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.64. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $25.07.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.32 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

