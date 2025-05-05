The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,640 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMPL. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 255.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simply Good Foods news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 5,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $186,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at $478,252.75. This trade represents a 28.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simply Good Foods Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $36.70 on Monday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $40.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $359.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SMPL shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Simply Good Foods Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

