Thomson Reuters Q2 EPS Cut by National Bank Financial

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Thomson Reuters in a report released on Thursday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Thomson Reuters’ current full-year earnings is $5.64 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TRI. Scotiabank lowered Thomson Reuters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America set a C$255.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$265.00 to C$280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$260.00 to C$286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$252.40.

Shares of TSE:TRI opened at C$254.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$247.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$239.89. The stock has a market cap of C$80.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of C$214.51 and a 52-week high of C$262.09.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 32.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 2,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$251.96, for a total value of C$568,432.59. Also, Director Kerry Hendrikx sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$247.06, for a total transaction of C$370,591.65. Corporate insiders own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

