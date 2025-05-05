Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 11,681 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 179.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNDX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 343.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,064,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,428 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,763,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,948,000 after buying an additional 208,043 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 704,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after buying an additional 8,876 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $9,002,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,309.7% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 471,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 437,859 shares in the last quarter.

SNDX opened at $13.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.64. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $25.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.82.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.32 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 13,288 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $205,964.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,651,875.50. This trade represents a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith A. Goldan sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $58,543.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,563. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,683 shares of company stock valued at $336,087. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNDX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

