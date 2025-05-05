Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $237,000 Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 72,227 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. ZEGA Investments LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CDE shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 668,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,362.50. This represents a 1.52 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $5.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 1.35. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $7.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $305.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.32 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Coeur Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.