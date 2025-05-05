Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stake in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) by 513.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Evolus were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Evolus by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Evolus by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Altium Capital Management LLC now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus during the fourth quarter valued at $575,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $12.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average of $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58. The company has a market capitalization of $778.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.11. Evolus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $17.82.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Evolus news, Director Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 12,888 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $167,415.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,183 shares in the company, valued at $418,057.17. The trade was a 28.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $60,147.36. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 95,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,597.46. The trade was a 4.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,575 shares of company stock worth $794,369. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Evolus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Evolus Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

