Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 11,632 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,632 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 300.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 97,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 72,894 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management raised its position in shares of Novavax by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 11,148,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,305 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 436,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Novavax by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 17,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Novavax to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Novavax stock opened at $6.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 3.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $23.86.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $88.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

