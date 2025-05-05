Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 13,493 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 430.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 13,493 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,109,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,052,000 after buying an additional 960,577 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,958,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $155,066,000 after purchasing an additional 581,493 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,049,000. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,291,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $14.56 on Monday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 2.43.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

