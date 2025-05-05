Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 2,665 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its position in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in EchoStar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,073,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in EchoStar by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of EchoStar from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

EchoStar Price Performance

NASDAQ SATS opened at $24.03 on Monday. EchoStar Co. has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $32.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average is $25.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EchoStar

(Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.