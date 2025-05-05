Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Trims Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury General by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mercury General by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in Mercury General by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James raised Mercury General from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Mercury General Stock Performance

Shares of Mercury General stock opened at $57.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $44.19 and a one year high of $80.72. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.84. Mercury General had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 22.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury General Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.03%.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

