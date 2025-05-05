UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $156.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on UMB Financial from $139.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $137.00 target price (up previously from $132.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.38.

UMB Financial Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $100.34 on Friday. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $78.56 and a twelve month high of $129.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.13.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.37. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $563.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.13%.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $380,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,313,427.67. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 403.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,114,000 after purchasing an additional 694,751 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $48,235,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 298.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 301,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,051,000 after acquiring an additional 225,908 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $21,088,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in UMB Financial by 1,302.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 194,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,673,000 after acquiring an additional 180,712 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

