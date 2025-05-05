United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Lowered to Buy Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

UTHR has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $314.00 price target (down previously from $395.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America raised United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $346.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR opened at $294.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $301.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.13. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $256.08 and a twelve month high of $417.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.58.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $794.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.82 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.06, for a total transaction of $3,480,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,950.62. The trade was a 79.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.78, for a total transaction of $3,121,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,437,712.18. This represents a 23.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,500 shares of company stock worth $24,245,880. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 39,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 35.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,999,000 after buying an additional 50,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.