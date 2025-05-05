Verra Mobility (VRRM) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $216.94 million for the quarter.

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

VRRM stock opened at $22.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average of $23.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80. Verra Mobility has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $31.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W raised Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Featured Stories

