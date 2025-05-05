Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on W. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $46.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Wayfair and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.79.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $33.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.32 and its 200-day moving average is $40.67. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $76.18.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 23,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $760,813.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 111,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,205.76. This represents a 17.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,389,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 559,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,901,852.09. The trade was a 5.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,863 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,929 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,799,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Recommended Stories

