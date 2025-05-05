Wedbush Boosts Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target to $212.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $181.00 to $212.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s FY2029 earnings at $14.91 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASND. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.40.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

ASND opened at $172.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.42. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $111.09 and a 1 year high of $183.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $123.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 394.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 415.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

