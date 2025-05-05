Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 2,677 Shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in V2X were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VVX. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in V2X by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in V2X by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in V2X by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in V2X by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in V2X by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VVX opened at $49.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.51, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.53. V2X, Inc. has a one year low of $41.08 and a one year high of $69.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VVX shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup started coverage on V2X in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of V2X in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of V2X from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of V2X in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, V2X currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.90.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

