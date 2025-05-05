Willis Lease Finance (WLFC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Willis Lease Finance to post earnings of $4.41 per share and revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.92. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million.

Willis Lease Finance Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $156.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.71. Willis Lease Finance has a one year low of $54.87 and a one year high of $235.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

In related news, EVP Scott B. Flaherty sold 5,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $927,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,625,315. This trade represents a 5.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Austin Chandler Willis sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $544,479.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,644 shares in the company, valued at $32,612,556.08. This represents a 1.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,465 shares of company stock worth $2,439,074. Corporate insiders own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.