Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a $79.00 price objective on Xcel Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $70.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $73.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.63 and a 200-day moving average of $68.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Devin W. Stockfish acquired 2,170 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $149,578.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,272.51. This trade represents a 259.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 447.1% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 42,001 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. GEN Financial Management INC. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.