Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.78.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of XENE opened at $38.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.21. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.74 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.53.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.05. Equities research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

