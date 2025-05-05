Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Xerox by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 95,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xerox by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 330.5% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Xerox Stock Up 11.5 %

XRX opened at $4.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.56. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.46.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Xerox Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.66%.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

