10x Genomics (TXG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect 10x Genomics to post earnings of ($0.46) per share and revenue of $131.91 million for the quarter. 10x Genomics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.08). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 25.40% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. On average, analysts expect 10x Genomics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.94. 10x Genomics has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXG shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on 10x Genomics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.85.

In other news, Director Alan Mateo purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $445,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,237.74. This trade represents a 184.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 5,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $56,368.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 879,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,735,865.74. This represents a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

