241,117 Shares in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 241,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 290.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised Novavax to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Novavax stock opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $23.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 3.15.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $88.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.44) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

