AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on AC Immune from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

AC Immune Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ACIU stock opened at $1.71 on Monday. AC Immune has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $171.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AC Immune will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AC Immune

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AC Immune by 6.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in AC Immune in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AC Immune by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 740,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 94,191 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in AC Immune during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 131,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 74,358 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

