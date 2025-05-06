Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Performance
Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.46. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $2.09.
Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accelerate Diagnostics
Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Accelerate Diagnostics
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Monster Beverage Stock: Short Report Risks vs Upside Potential
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Onsemi Stock Confirms Bottom, But What’s the Upside?
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 3 Tech Leaders Announce Buybacks Totaling $85 Billion
Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.