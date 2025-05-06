Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.46. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $2.09.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 160.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 65,984 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

