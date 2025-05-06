Acushnet (GOLF) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Acushnet to post earnings of $1.32 per share and revenue of $697.82 million for the quarter. Acushnet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $445.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.83 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.78%. On average, analysts expect Acushnet to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Acushnet Stock Performance
Shares of GOLF opened at $65.87 on Tuesday. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $55.31 and a 1 year high of $76.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOLF. Compass Point lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Acushnet from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Acushnet from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.
In other Acushnet news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $1,417,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,985.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.
Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.
