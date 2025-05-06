ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 9,785 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in ADT were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of ADT by 1,132.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 243,702 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 223,922 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,259,189 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $36,341,000 after buying an additional 609,842 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 26.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,769 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 100,134 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in ADT by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 130,838 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 41,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ADT during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADT opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.54. ADT Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $8.39.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADT shares. Barclays upgraded ADT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, April 21st.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

