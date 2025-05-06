Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q3 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Adtalem Global Education to post earnings of $1.63 per share and revenue of $447.19 million for the quarter.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

ATGE stock opened at $114.00 on Tuesday. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $115.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ATGE shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Donna J. Hrinak sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $496,887.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,384.32. This represents a 37.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Betz sold 3,500 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $379,995.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,770.17. This trade represents a 17.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,997 shares of company stock worth $1,386,048 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

See Also

