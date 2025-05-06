ADTRAN (ADTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $245.15 million for the quarter.

ADTRAN Trading Up 0.3 %

ADTN opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $631.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.80. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $12.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADTN. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ADTRAN from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

Further Reading

