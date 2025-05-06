Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to post earnings of $5.13 per share and revenue of $508.00 million for the quarter.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.50. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $26 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $172.84 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $139.22 and a 52 week high of $199.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $211.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $168.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.40.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

