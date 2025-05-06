Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Get Airgain alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Airgain from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Airgain

Airgain Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $4.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.87. Airgain has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $10.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $15.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 29.90% and a negative net margin of 21.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jacob Suen sold 6,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $29,045.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,071.36. This represents a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,195 shares of company stock worth $88,255. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRG. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Airgain by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 404,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 39,436 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Airgain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Airgain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Airgain by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 26,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 20,970 shares during the period. 52.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airgain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.