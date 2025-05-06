Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Stock Price Up 4.7% – What’s Next?

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.37. 469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 34,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Up 4.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

